Police search for missing Polk County teenager

Police are seeking the public's assistance as they continue to search for a missing 16-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since last Saturday.

Laci Nicole Smith is described by police as a teenage girl with red hair, blue eyes, and a slender build. She is around 5 feet and 4 inches in height, weighing approximately 125 pounds.

Authorities also said Smith does not have any tattoos and likes to wear her hair in a bun.

Anyone with information on Smith's whereabouts should contact the Polks County Police Department.