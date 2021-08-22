Police search for missing man in College Park

article

Police in Clayton County are working to find a 30-year-old man who went missing on Saturday in College Park.

Police said Odaine Hylton, a diagnosed schizophrenic with bipolar disorder, had a doctor’s appointment in Sandy Springs and was last seen getting into an Uber.

Police said Hylton is about 6-foot-1 and weighs 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black sweat pants and black and green Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

