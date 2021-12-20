Police search for missing Gainesville High School student

article

Police in Gainesville are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since Friday.

Vanessa Ashley, who also goes by Sid or Sidney, was last seen around 8 p.m. Friday in the Longwood Park area, the Gainesville Police Department said. She was reported missing after not coming home from Gainesville High School, police said.

Ashley is described as being 5-feet-3-inches tall, weighing 115 pounds, with blue eyes, and dark red dyed shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black and white plaid pants, a black T-shirt, black high-top Vans sneakers, and a black backpack.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or Detective Escalante directly at 678-780-8019.

