Police search for missing Clayton County teen

The Clayton County Police Department said a 15-year-old girl went missing Tuesday night in a residential area of Rex, Georgia.

Police said 15-year-old Machiya Martin was last seen near the 5000 block of Homestead Circle at around 11:50 p.m. Police said she is diagnosed with bipolar disorder and rarely takes her medication.

Police described Martin as Black with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-7 and approximately 160 pounds.

Police said she was last seen wearing brown pajama pants and a brown shirt.

Police said anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts could contact Clayton County police at 770-447-3550.

