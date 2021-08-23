Police search for missing 84-year-old Athens woman

article

Police in Athens are searching for a missing 84-year-old woman.

Helen Morris was last seen in the Commerce and Old Commerce Road area, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department said.

She is described by police as being 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds, and with gray hair. She was last seen wearing a tie-dye shirt, blue pants, and a black cap.

Morris usually walks with a cane, police said.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or Athens Clarke County Police Department with any information at (706) 546-5900.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.