Police search for missing 62-year-old woman

Atlanta police are searching for a missing 62-year-old woman.

Carol Ivey was last seen in the 1300 block of Sharon Street NW on Thursday, the Atlanta Police Department said.

Police describe Ivey as being 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighing about 185 pounds, with strawberry blond hair, and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide/Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

