Police search for missing 16-year-old in Jonesboro

Clayton County police are searching for a teenager who was reported missing on Monday afternoon.

The Clayton County Police Department said 16-year-old Ricara Davis was last seen at about 5:42 p.m. on Monday at the 2300 Block of Wallis Creek Trail.

She is described as having black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-1 and weighs 190 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a blue and pink hoodie, black leggings and red and black Nike shoes.

Ricara does not have any medical or mental disabilities.

