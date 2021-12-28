Expand / Collapse search

Police search for missing 16-year-old in Jonesboro

The Clayton County Police Department said 16-year-old Ricara Davis was last seen at about 5:42 p.m. on Monday at the 2300 Block of Wallis Creek Trail. 

The Clayton County Police Department said 16-year-old Ricara Davis was last seen at about 5:42 p.m. on Monday at the 2300 Block of Wallis Creek Trail. 

She is described as having black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-1 and weighs 190 pounds. 

She was last seen wearing a blue and pink hoodie, black leggings and red and black Nike shoes. 

Ricara does not have any medical or mental disabilities.

