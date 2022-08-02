Police search for Gwinnett County woman considered 'critical missing person'

article

Police in Gwinnett County are searching for a missing woman who is without her medication.

Ma’Nique Prayer left her Gwinnett County home around 5 a.m. Tuesday, police said. Gwinnett County police said she was walking. She has not been seen since.

Prayer was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, black T-shirt, and blue gloves with the fingers cut out. She has a tattoo on her right bicep of a rose with a knife through it.

Ma’Nique Prayer (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Police said she has a diminished mental capacity and is in need of epilepsy medication. Prayer is considered a critical missing person by police.

Anyone who sees her should call 911 immediately. Anyone with information about her disappearance is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).