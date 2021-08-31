Police search for 31-year-old missing near airport

Police are searching for a man missing from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Police said 31-year-old Jamie Dwayne Shelton was last seen at 6000 North Terminal Parkway.

Police said he is 5-foot-11 weighs 200 pounds. He has a tattoo on his arm that reads, "Hanna." He was wearing dark jeans, a black t-shirt and work boots.

He was reported missing Tuesday, according to police.

If any information is known on his whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide and Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235

