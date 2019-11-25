Police search for 2 men who skipped out of Cartersville restaurant

Two men are wanted for skipping out of a tab at a Cartersville establishment.

Cartersville police are investigating the incident which took place at Table 20. The restaurant posted photos of the two men to their Facebook page.

The owners said the men racked up a large tab and asked for another round of beers to make it seem like they were sticking around. That’s when they took off.

“This hurts small businesses so much please if you recognize them or are willing to share this, do so. Thank you!” the business posted to their Facebook page.

Anyone with information should contact the Cartersville Police Department.