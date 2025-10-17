Police scheduled to speak about Clayton County baby's death

The Brief Clayton County police will publicly discuss the death of 6-month-old Nnakai Pratt for the first time. The baby’s father, Antonio Pearce, faces murder and related charges; the mother, Necolette Pratt, faces obstruction and false statement charges. Nnakai’s twin sibling is in protective custody as the investigation continues.



Clayton County police are expected to speak publicly for the first time about the death of 6-month-old Nnakai Pratt, whose body was found earlier this week in the woods behind the family’s apartment complex. Both of the child’s parents are now facing charges in connection with his death.

What we know:

Antonio Pearce, the baby’s father, has been charged with malice murder, concealing a death, tampering with evidence, and several other counts. Investigators say Pearce initially told officers that armed robbers had kidnapped the infant, but police quickly determined his story was not credible. Nnakai’s body was discovered days later during an extensive search.

The baby’s mother, Necolette Pratt, faces charges of making false statements, obstruction, and being a party to a crime.

What's next:

Both parents are scheduled to appear in court today as police release their first public statement on the case. Officials say Nikki’s twin sibling is now in protective custody.