Clayton County police name father as suspect in baby’s disappearance

The Brief Six-month-old Nnakai Pratt is missing after a reported armed robbery and kidnapping in Clayton County. Police have named the baby’s father, Antonio Pearce, as a suspect after finding inconsistencies in his story. Extensive searches with K-9 units and cadaver dogs have found no sign of the missing infant.



Police in Clayton County are searching for 6-month-old Nnakai Pratt after what began as a reported armed robbery and kidnapping.

Monday morning, the baby's father was arrested by police on unrelated charges and by the afternoon, police named him a suspect.

What we know:

According to the Clayton County Police Department, officers were called to 100 Valley Hill Road in Riverdale around 8:18 a.m. Sunday after Antonio Pearce told police he had been robbed at gunpoint and that the suspects took his infant son, Nnakai, from a car seat carrier before fleeing. But detectives say Pearce’s story began to unravel.

Police said extensive searches involving bloodhounds from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and cadaver dogs from Georgia Piedmont Region K-9 Search and Rescue turned up no sign of Nnakai. Detectives also served multiple search warrants at locations believed to be connected to the case, but none yielded results.

On Monday, Clayton County officers broadened the search area, reviewing surveillance footage and canvassing neighborhoods for leads. Spaulding County’s LAWS (Land Air Water Search) team joined the effort, bringing in another cadaver dog.

Investigators have now named Pearce, 38, as a suspect in his son’s disappearance. He was booked into the Clayton County Jail early Monday on unrelated charges including marijuana distribution, driving with a suspended license, and a child restraint violation. Jail records show he is being held without bond.

"Detectives became suspicious due to inconsistent testimony along with physical evidence that points to the existence of foul play," Clayton County Police said in a statement. "At this moment, the facts surrounding the disappearance of baby Nnakai Pratt are highly questionable."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what evidence, outside Pearce's inconsistent statements, led them to suspect foul play in the disappearance of 6-month-old Nnakai Pratt.

It is not clear if there actually was a robbery.

Investigators have not said if officers recovered the infant’s car seat or other belongings.

What you can do:

Authorities said the investigation remains active and encouraged anyone with information about Nnakai’s whereabouts to call 911 or contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.