Clayton County police searching for missing 6-month-old
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is searching for a missing 6-month-old baby.
What we know:
Officers responded to the 100 block of Valley Hill Road in Riverdale around 8:30 a.m. Sunday after receiving reports about a missing person. According to investigators, 6-month-old Nnakai Pratt was taken from the home and has not been found. Police said they don't have any description of who took the infant.
Pratt is described as 2 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 11 pounds, with black hair and black eyes.
Dig deeper:
The Clayton County Police Department posted about the missing child on its Facebook page at 1:19 p.m. When FOX 5 reached out to the department around 4:45 p.m., officials said officers had filed an AMBER Alert for the child.
However, when FOX 5 contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) — which oversees all AMBER Alerts in the state — the agency had not received a request for an AMBER Alert from Clayton County police.
When FOX 5 followed up with Clayton County police, officials said they were unsure about the request and they would follow up with us.
What you can do:
If you see Pratt, you should call 911.
The Source: Information in this article came from FOX 5 calling the Clayton County Police Department and a Facebook post by the department.