Body of 6-month-old found near Riverdale apartment complex

The body of missing 6-month-old Nnakai Pratt has been found three days after his father reported to Clayton County police that the infant was abducted during a robbery.

The grim discovery ends an 84-hour search for the twin. His sibling remains with their mother, who investigators believe is not connected to the case.

Antonio Pearce named suspect in infant's disappearance

What we know:

Investigators returned to the apartment complex shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday to conduct another search. Officers spent much of the day reviewing evidence to determine the best place to continue the search.

At around 6:30 p.m., officials put up crime scene tape near the dumpster and around the woods adjacent to the apartment complex. It was apparent officers were searching the area.

By 7 p.m., Clayton County police confirmed the discovery of the body of 6-month-old Nnakai Pratt.

The backstory:

Police confirmed Monday that the baby’s father, Antonio Pearce, is now considered a suspect in his disappearance. Pearce was arrested that same day on unrelated charges, including possession of marijuana and multiple traffic violations.

Officers were first called to the apartment complex just after 8 a.m. Sunday for what Pearce described as an armed robbery and kidnapping. He told police he had been robbed at gunpoint for his valuables and that the robbers took his baby from a car seat before fleeing.

Detectives say inconsistencies in Pearce’s statements, along with evidence suggesting possible foul play, shifted the direction of the investigation. Court records show Pearce was previously charged in 2022 with simple battery and cruelty to children.

Investigators say they have searched the area around Valley Hill Road for hours on Sunday and Monday, using K-9 and cadaver dogs, but have found no trace of the missing infant.

Neighbors react to missing infant

What they're saying:

Neighbors in the community say the disappearance has shaken them. "It’s devastating for such a little child, helpless," said resident Tracy Karch. "I don’t think there’s going to be a good end to this."

What we don't know:

It is not clear if Pearce will now be charged in connection with the death and disappearance of his son.

What's next:

Pearce is expected to make his first court appearance Wednesday.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of six-month-old Nnakai Pratt is urged to call 911 or contact the Clayton County Police Department.