Mother of missing Clayton County baby found dead also arrested

article

The Brief Mother of 6-month-old Nnakai Pratt arrested in Clayton County. Necolette Pratt charged with obstruction, false statements, and party to a crime. Infant’s father already charged with murder and multiple related offenses.



The investigation into the death of 6-month-old Nnakai Pratt has taken another turn as the baby’s mother, Necolette Pratt, was arrested Wednesday afternoon, according to Clayton County Jail records.

PREVIOUS STORY: Father charged with murder of Clayton County twin; mom under investigation

What we know:

Pratt now faces charges of obstructing an officer, making false statements, and party to the commission of a crime. Her arrest marks a major development in the case that began when Nnakai was first reported missing from an apartment complex on Valley Hill Road in Riverdale. The infant was later found dead Tuesday in the backyard of a nearby home off Green Valley Road.

Nnakai’s father, Antonio Pearce, was arrested earlier this week and is charged with malice murder, cruelty to children, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, concealing the death of another person, unlawful disposal of a human body, false statements, and false report of a crime.

Antonio Pearce (Clayton County Sheriff's Office)

Police say Pearce initially claimed he was robbed at gunpoint and that the assailants kidnapped his son. Investigators later determined parts of his story didn’t add up, leading to a focused search around the apartment complex where Nnakai’s body was ultimately found.

What's next:

Authorities confirmed that the baby’s twin sister has been placed in the custody of the Department of Family and Children Services as the investigation continues.