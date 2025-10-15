Father of dead 6-month-old Clayton County twin denied bond

The Brief Father of deceased 6-month-old appears before judge; bond denied. Investigators cite inconsistencies in his story and suspect foul play. Baby’s twin is safe with the mother; she is not considered a suspect.



The father of a six-month-old boy whose body was found three days after being reported missing appeared before a Clayton County judge Wednesday morning.

What we know:

Antonio Pearce, the child’s father, is now facing multiple charges related to the baby’s disappearance. Investigators said inconsistencies in Pierce’s account led them to suspect foul play. The judge denied bond, citing Pierce’s criminal history and the nature of the charges.

Pierce was initially arrested on unrelated traffic and drug possession charges before becoming a suspect in his son’s death. Authorities say he had told police he was robbed at gunpoint and that the robbers kidnapped his baby from a car — a story investigators now say doesn’t hold up.

Police found the baby’s body near the family’s apartment complex Tuesday evening. Officials confirmed the infant was one of twin boys; the surviving twin is now in the care of their mother, who investigators say is not believed to be involved.

What's next:

The Clayton County Police Department and the GBI continue to investigate the case.