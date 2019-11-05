Police release new photos of missing Clark Atlanta student

Atlanta police have released new photos of a Clark Atlanta University student taken before she disappeared.

Alexis Crawford was last seen on Oct. 30 in the Atlanta area on the 700 block of McDaniel Street.

Tuesday, police shared three photos of the 21-year-old taken inside a business at 595 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard in southwest Atlanta before her disappearance.

In the surveillance footage, Crawford is wearing a bright pink hoodie and black pants.

On Monday, Crawford's family, Atlanta police, and community members joined together for an emotional news conference to spread the word about the missing woman.

Her family said they last spoke with Alexis the day she vanished and said at the time she was laughing and seemed to be in good spirits.

Police describe Alexis as being 5-foot-3-inches tall, weighing about 150-pounds, with black hair, and dark brown eyes.

Officers urged anyone with any information to come forward.