Police release more details about mother’s body found in her closet in northwest Atlanta

Image 1 of 21 ▼ Atlanta Police investigate after a man finds his mother’s body in a closet in a northwest Atlanta apartment on April 14, 2023. (FOX 5)

Police have released more details in the death of a mother found by her son in the closet of her Fairburn Road apartment in northwest Atlanta on Friday.

Melinda "Nicki" Stevenson, 44, was found lifeless in the closet just before 5 p.m. by her son Derrick.

"We walked in there, and saw a lot of blood," Stevenson told FOX 5’s Rob DiRienzo.

He said he followed that trail of blood and found her remains.

Investigators say her death likely was the result of an escalating dispute.

A police incident report states Stevenson had blunt force trauma to her head and neck.

Police have not identified a suspect in the case and no one has been taken into custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Atlanta Police Department Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers Atlanta.