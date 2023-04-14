Son finds his mom’s body in her closet at northwest Atlanta apartment complex

Derrick Stevenson’s heart dropped when he opened the door to his mom’s apartment on Fairburn Road in northwest Atlanta on Friday.

"We walked in there, and saw a lot of blood," Stevenson said.

He said he followed that trail of blood and found her remains.

"She was in one of the closets, man. It hasn’t hit me yet," he said. "It just, it’s exactly what happens in the movies when you watch movies."

Derrick identified his mother as Melinda Stevenson, 44, however adding that most knew her as Nicki.

"A great person. Great spirit, loved everybody, our whole community," he said. "She made sure everybody is good and fed."

Atlanta Police said officers responded to the scene before 5 p.m. Friday and found a woman’s body.

A lieutenant on the scene declined to confirm the victim’s identity or manner of death.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Atlanta Police investigate after a man finds his mother’s body in a closet in a northwest Atlanta apartment on April 14, 2023. (FOX 5)

Police also declined to say if they had a suspect for which they were looking.

Stevenson said as far as he knows, his mom’s killer is still out there.

"As of right now, we don’t know exactly who’s responsible. We might have some leads," he said. "I hope that when we figure out whoever did it, they pay for it."

As he processes the manner in which he found his mom’s body, and what happened to her, he said he has a sense of reassurance that she is by his side.

"She’s still with us man," Stevenson said, letting out a sigh. "It hasn’t hit me yet, but I know she is still with us. I’m going to do everything she wants me to do."

Anyone with any information is asked to call the police.