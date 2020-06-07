Expand / Collapse search

Police: Pedestrian hit by MARTA bus

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a MARTA bus Sunday afternoon. 

Police went to the intersection of H.E. Holmes Drive and Martin Luther King Drive around 1:15 p.m. and found a pedestrian who had been hit by a MARTA vehicle. 

According to police, the victim was struck somewhere along H.E. Holmes Drive. 

The pedestrian's identity was not immediately made available.

No word on other details surrounding the event.

Further investigation is underway. 