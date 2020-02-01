Police pay tribute to Cartersville officer killed in car crash

Police in Cartersville have set up a temporary monument to celebrate the life of an officer who was killed in a car crash Thursday evening.

Office Sarah Beth Barnes, a 2-year-veteran of the department, Navy veteran, and mother of five, was off duty Thursday evening, driving on Georgia Highway 6 in Paulding County when the Georgia State Patrol says she lost control of her car. Barnes crossed the median, where she was hit by another vehicle. She died from her injuries.

"When I think of Sarah Beth I think of what a wonderful mom she was, worked very hard, taking extra jobs to give her 5 kids a good life," said Cartersville Police Capt. Mike Bettikofer.

Over the next several days, the Cartersville Police Department said that they will leave Barnes' patrol car in front of the police headquarters at 195 Cassville Road as a tribute to the officer.

Along with the car, the department has shared a photo and other items from Barnes.

Officials are asking people to leave flowers or small items, cards, or notes, on the unit in the officer's memory. All items left will be given to Barnes' family at the end of the memorial.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe account to help the family.