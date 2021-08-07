Police officer injured in Duluth car crash, officials say

article

A police officer in Duluth is in the hospital after a car accident on Saturday morning.

The Duluth Police Department said the officer is in critical but stable condition.

Police are investigating the accident involving the officer on Abbotts Bridge Road and Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.

Police blocked lanes on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard at around 8 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Gwinnett County police are investigating.

