Police: Officer forced to open fire on armed suspect, no one injured

Police in Atlanta said an officer was forced to open fire on a suspect while conducting a traffic stop during a stolen vehicle investigation Monday afternoon. Investigators are now trying to determine if at least one of the suspects was involved with a recent homicide.

Atlanta police said a special enforcement unit was tailing a possible stolen vehicle out of DeKalb County and attempted to pull it over, but it continues. Officers continued to track the vehicle, but not pursue the vehicle.

The vehicle eventually pulled into the parking lot of the Wendy’s located at 2096 Metropolitan Parkway SW. Police said the driver and two other men ran from the SUV. More officers joined the undercover officers at that scene.

Police investigate a possible stolen vehicle and suspects linked to other crimes in Atlanta on Jan. 4, 2021. (FOX 5)

During the foot chase, police said one of the suspects pulled out a gun.

"One of the occupants got out of the vehicle with a semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine. An officer discharged his firearm at that suspect after telling him to drop the gun, one time. The suspect was not struck," Atlanta Police Department Deputy Chief Michael O'Connor said.

Two of the suspects were detained and two handguns were recovered, police said, with the help of the K-9 unit.

Police said they are still searching for the third man. That man’s description was not immediately available.

No one was injured during the incident.

Investigators said they are looking into the possible involvement of at least one of the men in a homicide and in recent gang activity.

Their names and charges have not been released.

