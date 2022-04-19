Police need video of intersection take overs in Roswell, Cherokee County

Law enforcement agencies are searching for video and photos of street racers who took over intersections on Easter Sunday.

Police believe the same group that shut down an intersection in Roswell, also wreaked havoc in at least two other locations.

"The intersection had been shut down by several street racers doing burn-outs, donuts, and other kinds of very dangerous behaviors," said Roswell Police Officer Tim Lupo.

Traffic was backed up for several minutes at Rucker and Houze roads by drivers and a huge crowd of spectators. When the first officer showed up, some in the crowd got violent.

"When our first officer that pulled up to the scene, he was surrounded by several people who began to kick the officer's vehicle," said Officer Lupo.

When additional officers pulled up, the crowd scattered. Officers caught two of them.

"It's frightening for people who are caught up in these large scale events, It just takes one small misstep for a car to go careening into a group of people and have a lot of potential injuries," said Officer Lupo.

Police believe this same crowd shut down the intersection of North Arnold Mill and Barnes Road in Cherokee County before coming to Roswell.

Gary Book was caught in the middle of it.

"You could hear tires burning, motors revving and a high-pitched muffler sound. We could see a crowd there forming and then we saw cars doing donuts in the middle of the intersection under the traffic lights," said Book.

When sheriff's deputies arrived, everyone took off. One man was arrested after he slammed into a truck while trying to get away.

Laura Elkins was with her family, not far from the intersection, putting out Easter eggs when she saw it.

"His tire had blown, and he was driving on the rim and he just slammed into the truck," said Elkins.

Both the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and Roswell Police Department have put the word out on social media that if anyone has photos or videos of what was happening at the intersections, to contact them. They hope it will help them identify some of those involved.

Roswell police said they've already received a number of videos. Under a city ordinance adopted last year, police can charge anyone involved.

"It's more than just the drivers. It is the people who are promoting it on social media, who are filming it, who are maintaining the intersection being shut down. So what that ordinance does is to charge the entire ecosystem that goes into supporting these events," said Officer Lupo.

Officer Lupo said this kind of activity is extremely dangerous.

