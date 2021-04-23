Police need help identifying Emory University Hospital Midtown patient

article

Police need help to identify a patient who has been at Emory University Hospital Midtown for the past five months.

The Atlanta Police Department released a photo of the man on Friday. Police said they found the man wander in the downtown area on Nov. 20, 2020. He was brought to the emergency room.

Both the hospital and authorities have not been able to identify the man and the man has not been able to provide a name, address, or family members.

The patient stands about 5-feet-8inches tall and weighs about 178 pounds, police said. He is believed to be in his late 50s or early 60s.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Emory Police at 404-737-8005.

