Police name suspect in suspicious Cobb County death

Police have identified a suspect linked to a decomposing body found behind a business in Kennesaw.

Cobb County police said 52-year-old Kennesaw resident Garfield Royes Norris is a suspect in the investigation and faces multiple charges ranging from concealing death to drug possession.

Police said the medical examiner made a "preliminary identification" of the victim, but investigators are working to get a true positive identification as well as notify next of kin.

The dumpster where the body was initially discovered is behind a row of offices and warehouses on Chastain Meadows Court. One of the business owners noticed something out of the ordinary and called 911 Saturday.

Investigators came back to the complex Monday to look through surveillance video.

