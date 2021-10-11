Decomposing man discovered in a dumpster behind Cobb business

Cobb County police said a decomposing man was discovered in a dumpster behind a Kennesaw business.

Cobb County police said the death investigation began when officers went to 195 Chastain Meadows Court on Saturday afternoon.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of death.

The Cobb County Medical Examiner has custody of the body.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Cobb County investigators at 770-499-3987 or cobbpolicecrimetips@cobbcounty.org.

