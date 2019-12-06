Police: Mother gunned down in front of son

Police in Atlanta are searching for a man who gunned down a 33-year-old mother in front of her son in a southwest Atlanta parking lot.

It happened in a strip mall in the 300 block of Cleveland Avenue SW around 6:30 p.m. Police said officer arrived to find the woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

All four lanes of Cleveland Avenue were shut down for about three hours while investigators worked the scene. Police said detectives will be combing over surveillance videos from nearby businesses all in hopes of getting a good description of the gunman.

That gunman is still on the run.