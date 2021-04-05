Expand / Collapse search
Special Weather Statement
until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Police: Missing woman last seen walking into Grady Hospital

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Grace Ehizojoe Sado hasn't been seen since April 1, police said. (Photo: APD)

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department said Monday investigators are searching for a 27-year-old woman missing since April 1.

Police said Grace Ehizojoe Sado was last seen at approximately 11 a.m. on April 1 at Grady Hospital in Atlanta

Police described Grace Sado as a thin, black woman with dark skin tone and long black hair. She was last seen wearing white flip-flops, dark-colored sweat pants and a purple hoodie with the words "Think For Yourself" printed on it. 

According to an incident report filed on April 3, Grace Sado's sister, Ehijie Sado, told police Grace was discharged from the hospital on April 1. In the report, Ehijie said she was sitting in her car when she saw Grace briefly leave the hospital through a door on the Jesse Hill Drive, then go back in. The report says Ehijie never saw Grace come out and employees did not know where Grace was. 

Ehijie, according to the incident report, contacted hospitals and jails in the area but received no clues to her whereabouts. 

Ehijie told police Grace suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, and this is the first time she's gone missing. 

The investigation is ongoing, and police urge people with information to call 911 or contact the Atlanta Police Homicide/ Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.