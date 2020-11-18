Expand / Collapse search
Special Weather Statement
until WED 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Police: Missing Georgia man desperately needs dialysis

By FOX 5 Atlanta
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

CHAMBLEE, Ga. - Chamblee police are searching for a man who has been missing for months and needs medical attention.

Officials say 38-year-old Marlon Ivan Lopez Guerrero was last seen the night of Sept. 12 by his mother.

Guerrero's mother told police that Marlon has kidney failure and needs medical attention, but he hasn't been seen by his family or by the staff at Northside Hospital, where he goes for dialysis treatment.

Officials say Guerrero's vehicle, a 2005 black Chrysler PT Cruiser, is currently held by a towing company.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

If you have seen or interacted with Guerrero since Sept. 12 please call the Chamblee Police Department at 470-564-0814.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.