Police: Missing Georgia man desperately needs dialysis

article

Chamblee police are searching for a man who has been missing for months and needs medical attention.

Officials say 38-year-old Marlon Ivan Lopez Guerrero was last seen the night of Sept. 12 by his mother.

Guerrero's mother told police that Marlon has kidney failure and needs medical attention, but he hasn't been seen by his family or by the staff at Northside Hospital, where he goes for dialysis treatment.

Officials say Guerrero's vehicle, a 2005 black Chrysler PT Cruiser, is currently held by a towing company.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

If you have seen or interacted with Guerrero since Sept. 12 please call the Chamblee Police Department at 470-564-0814.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.