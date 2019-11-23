Police: Missing elderly Georgia woman found in Alabama

A missing 80-year-old Gwinnett County woman who disappeared from her home Friday has been found in Alabama.

According to Gwinnett County officials, the family of 80-year-old Mildred Ashe called the police after they hadn't heard from her all day on Friday. When officers got to her home, they found her missing and her care not in the driveway.

Officials say that this behavior is unusual for Mildred and concerns her family because Mildred has a medical condition that requires her to have access to medical help constantly.

Saturday night, officials say they located Ashe in Alabama safe and sound. She did not appear to be harmed.

Officials say arrangements are being made to reunite the woman with her family.