Police: Missing Clayton County girl may be heading to Sandy Springs

article

Clayton County Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who may be traveling in Georgia right now.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for 16-year-old Leah Carbonneau.

Officials with the Clayton County Police Department say they received a phone call Wednesday about a missing person on the 1,600 block of Hearthstone Court in Jonesboro.

Reportedly, Carbonneau has been missing since she got into a silver truck Wednesday morning. She is believed to be heading toward Sandy Springs.

Officials say Carbonneau suffers from bipolar disorder and depression.

The missing teen is described as being around 5-feet-2-inches tall with a weight of around 165 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Advertisement

She was last seen wearing a long-sleeve white shirt, jeans, and white sneakers.

If you have any information about where Corbonneau could be, please call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3747.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.