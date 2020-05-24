Police: Missing 9-year-old Athens-Clarke County boy found safe

Athens-Clarke County police ended their search for 9-year-old boy who was reported as missing Sunday.

Police searched for Jabrial Glenn in the area of Old Winterville Rd off Oconee Street.

Glenn was described by police as a male around 4 feet 1 and inch in height, weighing around 65 pounds. He has last been seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants or long black shorts with a red and black backpack.

He was also riding a purple and white bike before he went missing.

Police reported he was found safe shortly after 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts