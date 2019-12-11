Police: Man who used sawed-off shotgun to rob store arrested

A man accused of robbing a convenience store in Polk County with a sawed-off shotgun is in custody. Police released new information on the case Wednesday afternoon. Another agency made the arrest putting the community at ease.

Polk County police have identified him as 22-year-old Brandon Earl Preston.

The robbery happened this week at the Cowboys Convenience Store on Highway 278 just outside Cedartown.

Police issued this bolo which identifies the armed robber as Preston.

In surveillance photos, Polk County posted to social media on Tuesday the man is seen both masked and unmasked.

Investigators accuse Preston of pulling a sawed-off shotgun on a female clerk.

Police in their BOLO said Preston was driving a beige 2004 GMC Yukon XL.

The store owner declined to comment he said out of respect for the clerk.

Late Wednesday afternoon, police announced officers in another jurisdiction had taken Preston into custody.

Their investigation continues.