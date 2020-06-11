Police: Man wanted after assaulting and shooting at woman

Conyers police are seeking the public's assistance in their search for a man suspected of assaulting a woman and pulling out a gun and shooting at her.

According to investigators, Jakhoi Hodge left the 800 block Briar Creek Court NE on foot Sunday after assaulting the victim and discharging a gun.

Jakhoi Hodge (Conyers Police Department )

Police described Hodge as a black male, with black hair in dreads with red tips on the ends. He is around 5 feet and 11 inches tall, weighing 155 pounds.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts should contact the Conyers Police Department or call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

Crime Stoppers tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.

