Police investigating deadly shooting of man at Athens home

Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man at a home in Athens Monday night.

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Officials say shortly before 11 p.m., Athens-Clarke County officers responded to a shooting on the 200 block of Martin Circle.

At the scene, officers found 21-year-old Athens resident Demetrius Pope injured with a gunshot wound.

Medics rushed Pope to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

At this time, officials have not said what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information about the incident, please call the Athens-Clarke County police at (762) 400-7165.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS