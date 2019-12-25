Police: Man shot multiple times in southwest Atlanta neighborhood

Police found a man shot multiple times in a southwest Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Peeples Street SW, but the actual scene was a few blocks away. They found a man shot several times. He was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

Police said the victim was alert, but would not disclose any information on a suspect. Police said the man ran from the scene of the shooting before calling the police.

Investigators spent Wednesday afternoon talking to possible witnesses.