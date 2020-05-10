Police: Man shot in the stomach

Atlanta police are investigating after a male was shot in the stomach Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the shooting happened near the intersection of Fairburn Road SW and Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. NW.

the victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hosptial where he is listed as being in stable condition.

Investigators are working to learn what led up to the shooting.

Other details surrounding the incident were not immediately available.

FOX 5 News crews are headed to the scene to gather more information.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.