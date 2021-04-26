Police: Man riding stolen ATV seriously injured in crash while fleeing troopers

article

A man riding an ATV was injured after crashing while trying to outrun Georgia State Patrol troopers in Atlanta.

A large group of ATVs was in the area of Northside Drive near Whitehall Street on Sunday around 6;32 p.m. Atlanta police said officers and troopers responded. A trooper spotted an ATV, attempted to pull it over, but it sped away.

Police said the ATV crashed near the intersection of Lee Street and Arlington Avenue. The rider was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

Police say an ATV fleeing from troopers crashed seriously injuring the rider on April 25, 2021. (FOX 5)

Investigators said a check of the ATV’s VIN showed it had been reported stolen.

The name of the rider has not been released.

Charges are pending in the case.

The incident remains under investigation with the assistance of the Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team.

