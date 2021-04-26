Douglas County street racing bust nets 40-plus arrests, dozens of vehicles

Authorities in Douglas County said more than 40 people were arrested in a street racing bust on Sunday.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said deputies assisted several law enforcement agencies in stopping the group of street racers.

Police said the street racing operation moved from East Point to Douglas County in a parking lot off of Douglas Hill Road and Thornton Road.

Authorities said more than 40 people were arrested including several under 18 years old and a convicted felon with a firearm.

Officials said between 25 and 30 vehicles were impounded and the adults were taken into custody at Douglas County Jail.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.