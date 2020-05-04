Police: Man found shot to death inside southwest Atlanta apartment

Police in Atlanta are trying to figure what happened to a man found shot to death inside a southwest Atlanta apartment complex Monday afternoon.

Atlanta police said officers found the body of a man was found around 1 p.m. inside an apartment located in the 2100 block of Southwood Cove SW off of Campbellton Parkway SW. Police said officers were performing a welfare check at the location after the resident’s black SUV had been found in a nearby parking lot crashed into a parked car.

Witnesses told police the occupants of the vehicles ran from the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released and police have not confirmed the man was the resident of the apartment.

Information on a motive and a shooter were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.