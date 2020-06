Police are investigating a deadly shooting in downtown Atlanta.

Officers responded to a 911 call that came in from Windsor Street around 9:40 a.m. Friday.

Upon arrival, police found a man dead under the Interstate 20 overpass.

June 12, 2020 - Man found dead under I-20 overpass in Atlanta (FOX 5)

Homicide detectives were on the scene all morning.

Police have not yet released any information about a possible suspect.