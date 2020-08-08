Police: Man dies after being shot, dropped off at hospital

Atlanta police are investigating after a deadly shooting Saturday afternoon.

According to investigators, the incident happened in the 1000 block Oakland Drive SW.

Around 3:15 p.m., officers went to Piedmont Hosptial and found a male who had been shot multiple times.

The victim had been dropped off at the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Other details surrounding the shooting were not immediately made available.

Atlanta Homicide units are investigating.

This story is developing.