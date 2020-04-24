Police: Man caught rummaging through car in custody after SWAT standoff

article

Police said a man was taken into custody after a standoff Friday evening.

It happened in the 1700 block of Ponce De Leon near Clifton Road. Atlanta police said a man found the suspect rummaging through his car. When the owner approached, police said the suspect took off running.

Police took a car break-in suspect into custody after a SWAT standoff in northeast Atlanta on April 24, 2020. (FOX 5)

Police said the suspect barricaded himself inside a nearby vacant home. The SWAT unit was brought in to assist. A negotiator tried to coax the man out of the home using a loudspeaker.

Witnesses said police eventually used a flash-bang grenade to force entry and police said officers took the suspect into custody.

The name of the suspect has not been released. Charges are pending.