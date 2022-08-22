Police: Man calls 911 saying he shot his brother

Gwinnett County police homicide investigators say a 47-year-old man shot and killed his own brother.

Investigators say Arron Robinson called 911 Monday afternoon and said he shot his brother, Michael.

"Officers located a male deceased with multiple gunshot wounds in the home. His older brother, Arron Robinson surrendered without incident," said Gwinnett County Police Officer Hideshi Valle.

As crime scene investigators could be seen going in and out of the home on Deep Springs Road in Stone Mountain, Samari Robinson talked about his uncles.

"Just really tragic, I'm still numb right now," said Samari Robinson, the nephew of the two men.

Samari Robinson says he was very close to his Uncle Michael.

"Uncle Michael is charismatic, handsome. He's been like a father to me in many ways," said Robinson.

He says it was his uncle who encouraged him to pursue a career in music.

"He's the one person who inspired me to do music and be a singer," said Robinson.

Robinson says there have been problems between his uncles in the past. He says both of them had mental health issues.

While Robinson tries to comprehend the tragedy that took place inside the home, he wants others to know how important it is to keep an eye on those close to you.

"I know you have someone with mental illness, someone going through a hard time. Talk to people because there's help out there," said Robinson.