Police: Man beat own mother to death, charged with murder

Clayton County Police say they have arrested man in connection to the death of his mother.

Officers were called Tuesday evening to Amberly Road in Conley for what was reported as a domestic dispute.

When they arrived, officers say they found Khalil Newby sitting down by the street drinking water with visible blood on him. Inside the home, they found Newby's mother who officials say was beaten to death.

Newby was taken into custody and facing a murder charge.

