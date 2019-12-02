Police: Man, baby hurt in motel shooting

Police are investigating a shooting at a motel in Union City Sunday evening.

It happened at the Motel 6 along Feldwood Road.

Officers responded to the scene around 6:45 p.m. and found a man and an infant, both with non-life threatening injuries. Police think the baby was hit by glass shrapnel from a vehicle after shots were fired.

Investigators said another man was on the scene when the shooting took place. He was found in Atlanta by police officers.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Union City Police Department.