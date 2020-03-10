Police make arrest in murder of man whose body was found near neighborhood pool
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Henry County said they have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 24-year-old man at a neighborhood pool in the Pembrooke subdivision at the end of January.
Princeton Mitchell-Johnson (Henry County Police Department)
Princeton Mitchell-Johnson has been charged with the murder of 24-year-old Voiese Pinn on Feb. 24, police announced Tuesday. Pinn’s body was found the afternoon of Jan. 30 underneath a gazebo in Pembrooke Park in McDonough.
MORE: Henry County police investigate body found near neighborhood pool
Details surround Pinn’s death have not been released. A motive for the killing was not immediately known.
Police had been searching for a person of interest in the case, but would not say if Princeton Mitchell-Johnson was the same man.