Police make arrest in murder of man whose body was found near neighborhood pool

Police in Henry County said they have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 24-year-old man at a neighborhood pool in the Pembrooke subdivision at the end of January.

Princeton Mitchell-Johnson (Henry County Police Department)

Princeton Mitchell-Johnson has been charged with the murder of 24-year-old Voiese Pinn on Feb. 24, police announced Tuesday. Pinn’s body was found the afternoon of Jan. 30 underneath a gazebo in Pembrooke Park in McDonough.

Details surround Pinn’s death have not been released. A motive for the killing was not immediately known.

Police had been searching for a person of interest in the case, but would not say if Princeton Mitchell-Johnson was the same man.

