Person of Interest sought in Henry County homicide

Henry County Police released a photograph Friday of a man who they describe as a person of interest in a Thursday homicide.

Henry County officers found the body of 24-year-old Voiese Pinn at the Pavilion in the Pembrooke Park neighborhood in McDonough Thursday afternoon.

Police said Friday the McDonough man died from gunshot wounds.

According to a news release, investigators do not know the identity of the man in the photograph who is wearing a hoodie.

"This is the kind of thing that doesn't happen in this neighborhood. I'm scared and I'm ready to move," a neighbor, Portia Kirkland told FOX 5 News.

"Kids saw this [the scene]," she explained. "Kids shouldn't have to see something like this."

Family members were at the murder scene Thursday evening as police told them the tragic news about their loved one.

Henry County Police ask anyone who knows the identity of the man in the photograph or with information about the death of Pinn to contact Detective J. Gleason at 770-288-8389 or e-mail him at JGLEASON@co.henry.ga.us.