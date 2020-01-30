Henry County police investigate body found near neighborhood pool

Henry County police are working to determine why a man was found dead underneath a gazebo in Pembrooke Park in McDonough.

Police are still investigating and haven't released many details, but they did tell FOX 5's Alex Whittler the man had at least one gunshot wound, and was found around 3 o'clock, not far from the pavilion's pool, but not in it.

"This is the kind of thing that doesn't happen in this neighborhood. I'm scared and I'm ready to move," a neighbor, Portia Kirkland told FOX 5 News.

"Kids saw this [the scene]," she explained. "Kids shouldn't have to see something like this."

Family members were there around as police broke this tragic news.

The neighborhood was shocked a second time Thursday evening when family members cried out, weeping, not knowing for certain what took their loved one's life.

Investigators haven't said whether they're pursuing this as a homicide.

Police did not say whether there is a threat to public safety, but they said neighbors should always be aware of their surroundings.